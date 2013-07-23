* At least six brokerages raise target price
* Cantor downgrades stock to hold from buy on valuation
* Shares set to open 5 pct lower
July 23 Netflix Inc stock is set to
open around 4 percent lower after the online entertainment
company reported less-than-expected quarterly subscriber growth,
undermining investor hopes for a dream run from its own
programs.
The shares have almost tripled this year, making it the
biggest gainer on the S&P 500 Index, thanks to excitement about
original online drama series including "Arrested Development"
and political thriller "House of Cards".
Netflix said on Monday it added 630,000 streaming customers
in the United States in the second quarter, short of the average
700,000 expected by analysts. It had 29.8 million domestic
subscribers at the end of June.
The shortfall against expected subscriber growth saw the
stock fall as much as 11 percent in after-hours trading,
although it made up some of the losses in pre-market trade on
Tuesday.
"The stock was priced for perfection; hence the drop after
hours," Evercore Partners said in a note to clients.
Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating on Netflix stock to
"hold" from "buy", but raised its target price by $30 citing
longer-term growth prospects.
Unlike investors, many brokerages focused on the growth
potential of the company and at least six raised their target
price on Netflix stock by up to $36, to a high of $290.
Analysts said they were encouraged by Netflix's progress in
building its own content, which has driven good viewership and a
surge in profitable U.S. streaming growth.
Netflix said it saw a "small but noticeable bump," in
subscribers from a new season of "Arrested Development," a
quirky comedy about a broke California family.
Netflix has been pushing into original shows, trying to hook
new viewers with shows they can't get elsewhere.
"We believe the overall trajectory of net adds remains
strong and we're confident that originals (shows) will have a
significant positive impact as they accumulate audiences and
build brands associated with Netflix over time," JP Morgan
analyst Doug Anmuth said in a note.
Netflix shook up Hollywood last week with 14 Emmy
nominations for original series including "Arrested Development"
and "House of Cards," the first Internet series to be nominated
in major categories.
Netflix shares closed at $261.96 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Rodney Joyce)