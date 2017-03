(Corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)

LOS ANGELES, July 21 Netflix Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by the addition of 1.12 million customers to its international movie and TV streaming services.

The company's profit rose to $71 million, or $1.15 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $29.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/UnqT1D)

Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $1.07 billion, Netflix said in its quarterly letter to shareholders. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Lehar Maan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)