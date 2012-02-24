Feb 24 Online and mail-order video company
Netflix has no plans to bring its streaming service to
Research In Motion's PlayBook tablet.
"We don't have any current plans to support BlackBerry
devices, including PlayBook," the company said on Twitter late
on Thursday in response to a query.
Netflix has long been available for Apple's iPhone
and iPad and devices running Google's Android software.
RIM's library of third-party applications lags those of
Apple and Android but the Canadian company has increased its
focus on developers in recent months in a bid to close the gap.
RIM upgraded the software of its poor-selling PlayBook on
Tuesday, making it possible for app makers to easily move their
existing Android apps across to the PlayBook.
The upgrade also enables a BlackBerry smartphone to remotely
control the tablet, which connects to a television via a
standard cable.
It was not immediately clear if Netflix would port its
existing Android app across rather than create a specific app
for PlayBook.
Netflix has more than 24 million U.S. subscribers, where it
offers both a mail-in service and streaming movies and TV shows.
It also has also expanded its streaming-only service to Canada
and parts of Latin America.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)