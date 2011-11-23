Nov 22 A U.S. judge granted Netflix's (NFLX.O) bid to resolve all claims in its favor before trial in an antitrust class action, where plaintiffs had alleged Netflix reached an agreement with Wal-Mart (WMT.N) to divide the market for sales and online rentals of DVDs in the United States.

The ruling was issued on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Northern California. The class of plaintiffs had already reached a settlement with Wal-Mart.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)