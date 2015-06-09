(Adds details on other votes, shares)
LOS ANGELES, June 9 Netflix Inc
shareholders on Tuesday approved a massive increase in the
number of shares the company is authorized to issue, the first
step toward a possible stock split.
Chief Executive Reed Hastings said at the company's annual
meeting that management will seek approval from the board of
directors "in due course" to pursue a stock split, Netflix
spokeswoman Anne Marie Squeo said.
The video-streaming service won approval to raise its share
authorization by nearly 30 times to 5 billion from 170 million.
The company is the top performer on the Nasdaq 100
this year, with shares nearly doubling to close at $647.15 on
Tuesday. Its shares touched a record high of $645.54 during
trading.
Netflix has been focusing on international expansion as
growth slows in the United States, where it has reshaped TV
viewing habits since it was first launched in 2007.
Shareholders also approved non-binding proposals to elect
board members annually, to require a simple majority vote for
all measures, and to increase the ability of investors to
nominate directors.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Anya George
Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)