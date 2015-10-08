CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 18-month low, cap removal impact mulled

By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 31 The Czech crown fell to multi-month lows in the spot market and in euro rates implied in forward contracts on Friday as the central bank's hard commitment to maintain a cap on its value comes to an end. The plunge started on Thursday after the Czech central bank (CNB) confirmed that the commitment would expire at the end of the first quarter, while it gave up its guidance to end the 3 1/2-year-old "weak crown regime" around mid-2017.