By Marina Lopes and Lisa Richwine
| WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, June 4
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, June 4 Netflix Inc
is telling customers that Verizon Inc and other
Internet providers are to blame for slow speeds as the video
streaming service pushes to avoid paying for faster delivery of
its movies and TV shows.
Netflix has been calling on the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission to do away with fees content companies pay to
Internet service providers for smooth delivery of their services
to consumers.
The FCC is expected to consider that idea as it seeks
public comment on recently proposed Internet traffic, or "net
neutrality," rules that suggest content companies should be
allowed to strike "commercially reasonable" deals with broadband
providers to give priority to their traffic.
"The Verizon network is crowded right now," reads a notice
Netflix sent to some customers on the screen when a video is
buffering.
Netflix is sending similar messages to U.S. customers of
other broadband providers when the networks are congested,
spokesman Jonathan Friedland said on Wednesday. The test began
in mid-May and is reaching a few hundred thousand subscribers.
"We are testing ways to let consumers know how their Netflix
experience is being affected by congestion on their broadband
provider's network," he said. "At present, we are testing in the
U.S. in areas serviced by many broadband providers."
Netflix for months has been telling customers around the
world which Internet providers offer the fastest, or slowest,
service through a speed index it posts on a company blog. (Speed
index: ispspeedindex.netflix.com/)
Verizon spokesman Robert Elek called the new alerts a "PR
stunt."
"We're investigating this claim, but it seems misleading and
could confuse people," Elek said.
In April, Netflix signed a deal to pay Verizon for faster
delivery of its TV shows and movies. But the
agreement has not taken full effect. Verizon is working to
implement the needed architecture and expects improvements
throughout 2014, a source with knowledge of the agreement said.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Verizon said Netflix chooses
how to route its traffic. If speeds are slow, the company said,
"the problem is most likely congestion on the connection that
Netflix has chosen to use to reach Verizon's network."
Netflix, which has raised concerns about the FCC's net
neutrality proposal, has said it reluctantly agreed to pay
Verizon and Comcast Corp for faster connections but
believes the Internet companies should provide quicker delivery
for free. Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings argues
free connections are key to ensuring "net neutrality," the equal
treatment of data on the Internet.
Netflix may be trying to encourage customer complaints to
regulators or broadband providers, BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield
said.
"We suspect Netflix hopes (the buffering alerts) will
generate enough call volume to ISPs, politicians and the FCC
that it forces ISPs to rethink their paid interconnection
policies," Greenfield said in a blog post.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes and Lisa Richwine. Additional
reporting by Alina Selyukh; Edited by Ronald Grover and Lisa
Shumaker)