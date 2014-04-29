LOS ANGELES, April 28 Netflix Inc has
reached a deal to pay Verizon Communications Inc for
faster delivery of its TV shows and movies, the second
arrangement to pay fees for quicker access that the company
argues should be free.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
In February, Netflix struck a deal with Comcast Corp
to pay for faster delivery over the Internet through a
practice known as interconnection. Weeks later, Netflix Chief
Executive Reed Hastings said he had reluctantly agreed to pay
the fees so his customers would get better service.
Hastings, in a blog post in March, called on broadband
providers to make adequate connections available to Netflix for
free, but said Netflix might reach deals to pay other providers
in the short term.
On Monday, Netflix spokesman Joris Evers said "we have
reached an interconnect arrangement with Verizon that we hope
will improve performance for our joint customers over the coming
months."
Verizon spokesman Bob Varettoni confirmed the deal.
"We reached this agreement to deliver improved service for
our combined customers," he said.
