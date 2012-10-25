BRIEF-Verizon introduces Verizon Unlimited
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 25 NETGEAR Inc : * Shares were down 6.7 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Canada - expansion in services between Canada and Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings