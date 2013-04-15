PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 15 Network equipment maker Netgear Inc estimated first-quarter revenue and earnings below analysts' expectations, citing lower-than-planned shipments of its new network attached storage product.
Shares of Netgear fell as much as 8 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $30.88 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
"The late introduction (of ReadyNAS) was not expected to have such an impact on revenue in the quarter," BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand told Reuters.
Netgear launched the latest ReadyNAS products on March 18, towards the end of its first quarter ended March 31.
"Lower-than-planned shipments of the new ReadyNAS resulted in an unfavorable mix of products shipped, which negatively impacted our gross margins," Chief Executive Patrick Lo said.
"We are planning for a full recovery of supply for the second quarter onwards," he said.
Netgear cut its revenue estimate to $290 million-$295 million, from $290 million-$305 million.
The company, which will report quarterly results on April 25, estimated adjusted earnings of 45 cents to 50 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $299.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
ZURICH, March 2 Combining Roche's Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.