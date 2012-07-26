* Q2 adj EPS $0.64 vs est $0.69

* Q2 rev $320.7 mln vs est $323.6 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $310 mln-$325 mln vs est $344.2 mln

* Shares fall 17 percent after market

July 26 NetGear Inc's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations and the home networking products maker forecast a weak third quarter as its telecom service provider customers held back spending.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 17 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $35.00 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

"We expect our service provider business unit revenue to decline in the coming quarter due to reduced marketing activities among our customers," Chief Executive Patrick Lo said in a statement.

Service provider business accounted for more than a third of total revenue in the first quarter.

The company sees third-quarter revenue of $310 million to $325 million, largely below the $344.2 million analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose slightly to $21.5 million, or 57 cents per share, from $20.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, which makes products that allow home users and small firms to connect across local area networks and the Internet, earned 64 cents per share.

That missed the 69 cents per share Wall Street had expected.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $320.7 million, missing analysts expectations of $323.6 million. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)