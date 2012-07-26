* Q2 adj EPS $0.64 vs est $0.69
* Q2 rev $320.7 mln vs est $323.6 mln
* Sees Q3 rev $310 mln-$325 mln vs est $344.2 mln
* Shares fall 17 percent after market
July 26 NetGear Inc's quarterly results
missed Wall Street expectations and the home networking products
maker forecast a weak third quarter as its telecom service
provider customers held back spending.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 17
percent in extended trading. They had closed at $35.00 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.
"We expect our service provider business unit revenue to
decline in the coming quarter due to reduced marketing
activities among our customers," Chief Executive Patrick Lo said
in a statement.
Service provider business accounted for more than a third of
total revenue in the first quarter.
The company sees third-quarter revenue of $310 million to
$325 million, largely below the $344.2 million analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose slightly to $21.5 million, or 57 cents per
share, from $20.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company, which makes products that
allow home users and small firms to connect across local area
networks and the Internet, earned 64 cents per share.
That missed the 69 cents per share Wall Street had expected.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $320.7 million, missing analysts
expectations of $323.6 million.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)