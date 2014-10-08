Oct 8 Netgem SA :

* Says Q3 revenue is 20.5 million euros compared to 24.2 million euros in Q3 2013

* Confirms sharp drop of its shipments to Australia in H2 2014 and anticipates no activity there in 2015 other than maintenance of existing park Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)