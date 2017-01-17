AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Officials warned of potential
gridlock around Amsterdam on Tuesday after an electricity outage
in much of the city and the surrounding area hit trains, trams
and metros.
Grid operator Tennet said the outage was caused by an
unknown problem at a high tension power station.
"We're working very hard to fix it," Tennet said on social
network Twitter. "The center of Amsterdam is unfortunately
without power."
The country's road authority warned of long jams, and police
asked people to call ambulance, police and other help lines
"only in case of emergencies".
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)