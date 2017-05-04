AMSTERDAM May 4 Amsterdam plans to require homeowers who want to rent out accommodation via AirBnB or a similar service to register dates with city authorities ahead of time, the latest limit set by the largest city in the Netherlands on the "sharing economy."

The city has taken several steps to regulate a burgeoning home rental industry that is resented by hoteliers as well as many residents who say it is making the historic centre unliveable. It is also increasingly cited as one cause of a recent spike in housing prices.

In 2014, Amsterdam struck a deal with AirBnB under which the San Francisco-based company collects tourist tax from its users on behalf of the city. In 2016, it set a limit of 60 nights per year that a home may be rented.

City spokeswoman Janine Harbers said the new rule was intended to prevent people from operating underground hotels and abusing the 60 day rule.

She said that although the plan, which goes into effect in October, sounded bureaucratic, it would't be overly intrusive.

"We don't need to know where the owner is going, or the names of who is staying, just the rental dates," she said.

Those who flout the rules could face a fine of up to 20,500 euros ($22,400), she said.

($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)