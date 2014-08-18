AMSTERDAM Aug 18 A Dutch automotive forecaster lowered its outlook for the country's car dealers on Monday, saying a sluggish economic recovery and weak consumer confidence were likely to push sales to their lowest level in 45 years.

Aumacon said it lowered its sales projection for 2014 by nearly 9 percent to 380,000 from 416,000 automobiles. Car sales in the Netherlands, the Euro zone's fifth-largest economy, haven't been so low since 1969, it said.

"It is clear that our earlier forecast will not be met," Aumacon's director, Clem Dickmann, said in a statement. "We had expected more from the recovery of consumer confidence."

A decline of the automobile's position both as a status symbol and mode of transportation in the Netherlands is also hurting sales, said Aumacon, an independent automotive consultancy.

The Dutch economy is struggling to pull out of recession and is expected to grow 0.75 percent in 2014 and 1.25 percent in 2015. The country's leading economic forecaster warned last week that the Ukraine crisis could slow the recovery. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra, Larry King)