AMSTERDAM Aug 23 State-owned Dutch lender ABN AMRO said on Friday it was ready to start preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) and that the first opportunity would be in the first half of 2015.

The finance ministry said in a statement that a listing was the preferred option for the country's third-largest bank.

"The minister's plans are the first step towards entering the private market. If parliament agrees, the first opportunity for an IPO would be the first half of 2015," Gerrit Zalm, chief executive of ABN AMRO, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Goodman)