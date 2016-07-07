AMSTERDAM, July 7 Rabobank said on
Thursday it will take a 500 million- euro ($554 million)
provision for settlements with small and medium-sized corporate
customers who purchased interest rate hedges between 2011 and
2014.
Regulators have found many such customers were
insufficiently warned of the chance the products would be
loss-making when interest rates fell dramatically. With
Thursday's announcement, Rabobank joins a wider settlement
framework that other banks signed up to earlier in the week.
($1 = 0.9019 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)