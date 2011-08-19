LONDON Aug 19 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA will continue a process to allocate long-term capacity at Europe's largest gas storage project in the Netherlands despite a court order last week which suspended early site work.

"We are pressing ahead with marketing long-term capacity according to schedule and plan to award the first long-term capacity by year-end," a spokesman for TAQA said.

The delivery of the Bergermeer project, which aims to store up to 4.1 billion cubic metres of gas, was thrown into doubt when the Netherlands' top court suspended site preparation work on Aug. 8 on concerns that injecting gas into the depleted field may cause strong earth tremors.

TAQA will this year make up to 11.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of storage capacity available for periods of 4-10 years starting in 2014.

A second so-called open season for capacity allocation beyond 2015 will start next year.

Around a dozen companies including producers, utilities, trading houses and banks are currently holding discussions with TAQA about securing long-term capacity at Bergermeer.

"We are in detailed discussions regarding long-term capacity of between 4 and 10 years with around a dozen companies who include all the major gas players active in the northwest European market," the spokesman said.

TAQA expects a final court decision on whether the suspension will be upheld early next year and said it is confident it will be able to keep its permits.