LONDON Aug 19 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
TAQA will continue a process to allocate long-term
capacity at Europe's largest gas storage project in the
Netherlands despite a court order last week which suspended
early site work.
"We are pressing ahead with marketing long-term capacity
according to schedule and plan to award the first long-term
capacity by year-end," a spokesman for TAQA said.
The delivery of the Bergermeer project, which aims to store
up to 4.1 billion cubic metres of gas, was thrown into doubt
when the Netherlands' top court suspended site preparation work
on Aug. 8 on concerns that injecting gas into the depleted field
may cause strong earth tremors.
TAQA will this year make up to 11.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of
storage capacity available for periods of 4-10 years starting in
2014.
A second so-called open season for capacity allocation
beyond 2015 will start next year.
Around a dozen companies including producers, utilities,
trading houses and banks are currently holding discussions with
TAQA about securing long-term capacity at Bergermeer.
"We are in detailed discussions regarding long-term capacity
of between 4 and 10 years with around a dozen companies who
include all the major gas players active in the northwest
European market," the spokesman said.
TAQA expects a final court decision on whether the
suspension will be upheld early next year and said it is
confident it will be able to keep its permits.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)