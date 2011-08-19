* First open season winners announced this year

* Second open season to start next year

* Expects final court ruling early 2012

* In talks with a dozen parties to allocate capacity (Recasts, adds details, background)

LONDON, Aug 19 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA said on Friday it will split its tendering process for storage capacity at its Bergermeer project in the Netherlands after a court order to suspend early work is expected to delay the startup.

"We are pressing ahead with marketing long-term capacity according to schedule and plan to award the first long-term capacity by year-end," a spokesman for TAQA said.

The tendering process, also called open season, for a share of the project's 4.1 billion cubic metre capacity, will now be split into two sessions.

Winners of a first session for around one billion cubic metres (bcm), or 11.3 terawatt hours (TWh), available for periods of 4-10 years from 2014 will be announced by the end of this year.

A second open season will be held next year for the full capacity starting in 2015.

Initially full capacity was scheduled to be available in 2014, but the work suspension restricts drilling activity needed to fully open the storage site.

The delivery of the Bergermeer project was thrown into doubt when the Netherlands' top court suspended site preparation work on Aug. 8 on concerns that injecting gas into the depleted field may cause strong earth tremors.

The storage project, along with the soon-to-be-completed liquefied natural gas terminal in Rotterdam, is an important part of the Netherlands' plan to become a European hub for natural gas.

TAQA expects a final court decision on whether the suspension will be upheld early next year and said it is confident it will be able to keep its permits.

Around a dozen companies including producers, utilities, trading houses and banks are currently holding discussions with TAQA about securing long-term capacity at Bergermeer.

"We are in detailed discussions regarding long-term capacity of between 4 and 10 years with around a dozen companies who include all the major gas players active in the northwest European market," the spokesman said.

Work to inject cushion gas -- gas needed to keep a certain level of pressure in the facility but which is not used for commercial purposes -- is continuing and more than half of the needed capacity is already in place, TAQA said.

Russia's Gazprom Export is providing 48.5 TWh of gas, or around 4.6 bcm, of cushion gas and has already booked 1.9 bcm of capacity to hold at Bergermeer. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)