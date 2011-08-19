* First open season winners announced this year
* Second open season to start next year
* Expects final court ruling early 2012
* In talks with a dozen parties to allocate capacity
(Recasts, adds details, background)
LONDON, Aug 19 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
TAQA said on Friday it will split its tendering
process for storage capacity at its Bergermeer project in the
Netherlands after a court order to suspend early work is
expected to delay the startup.
"We are pressing ahead with marketing long-term capacity
according to schedule and plan to award the first long-term
capacity by year-end," a spokesman for TAQA said.
The tendering process, also called open season, for a share
of the project's 4.1 billion cubic metre capacity, will now be
split into two sessions.
Winners of a first session for around one billion cubic
metres (bcm), or 11.3 terawatt hours (TWh), available for
periods of 4-10 years from 2014 will be announced by the end of
this year.
A second open season will be held next year for the full
capacity starting in 2015.
Initially full capacity was scheduled to be available in
2014, but the work suspension restricts drilling activity needed
to fully open the storage site.
The delivery of the Bergermeer project was thrown into doubt
when the Netherlands' top court suspended site preparation work
on Aug. 8 on concerns that injecting gas into the depleted field
may cause strong earth tremors.
The storage project, along with the soon-to-be-completed
liquefied natural gas terminal in Rotterdam, is an important
part of the Netherlands' plan to become a European hub for
natural gas.
TAQA expects a final court decision on whether the
suspension will be upheld early next year and said it is
confident it will be able to keep its permits.
Around a dozen companies including producers, utilities,
trading houses and banks are currently holding discussions with
TAQA about securing long-term capacity at Bergermeer.
"We are in detailed discussions regarding long-term capacity
of between 4 and 10 years with around a dozen companies who
include all the major gas players active in the northwest
European market," the spokesman said.
Work to inject cushion gas -- gas needed to keep a certain
level of pressure in the facility but which is not used for
commercial purposes -- is continuing and more than half of the
needed capacity is already in place, TAQA said.
Russia's Gazprom Export is providing 48.5 TWh of
gas, or around 4.6 bcm, of cushion gas and has already booked
1.9 bcm of capacity to hold at Bergermeer.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)