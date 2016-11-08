LONDON Nov 8 Uncertainty regarding income from the sale of state assets could encourage the Netherlands to set a target range for debt issuance again next year, a senior official at the Dutch State Treasury Agency said on Tuesday.

The Netherlands, which set a target range for the first time in 2016, will present its outlook for next year's debt issuance on December 15.

"There is some uncertainty regarding the income of the sale of state-owned enterprises," Regine Doornbos-Neyt, head of cash management, issuance and trading at the DSTA said on the sidelines of an event in Brussels.

