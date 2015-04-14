RPT-BRIEF-Bookrunner says books for Segro rump placing are open now
* Segro: Books for rump placing are open now and expected to close at short notice - Bookrunner Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 14 The Dutch central bank warned on Tuesday that Europe's long period of low interest rates is threatening the solvency of insurers, which it said will have to cut costs and restrict dividends to protect capital.
In its most strongly-worded review of the Dutch insurance sector yet, de Nederlandsche Bank highlighted the risk to the financial sector as a whole. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and David Evans)
CAPE TOWN, March 28 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday he was not considering a commission of inquiry into the banking sector, which has come under scrutiny as government plans economic policies aimed at wealth redistribution.