AMSTERDAM, June 17 Dutch emergency services reported an explosion and fire at a chemicals plant in the southern Netherlands on Tuesday. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

A tweet by regional emergency services said there had been a blast at a plastics production plant run by chemical company Caligen Europe in the southern town on Breda.

There were no further details available. No one at the company was immediately available to comment.