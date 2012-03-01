By Tjibbe Hoekstra
| AMSTERDAM, March 1
AMSTERDAM, March 1 The Netherlands moved
to ban the sale of potent hashish cannabis on Thursday, eroding
40 years of liberal drug policy, over fears that the proceeds
were flowing to organised crime gangs.
A parliamentary proposal to prohibit the sale of hashish
resin in the Netherlands' famous coffee shops had the backing of
both parties in the Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition. The
sale of marijuana, the dried bud and leaves of the cannabis
plant, will not be affected.
"Almost all of the hash that is sold in Dutch coffee shops
is smuggled into the Netherlands by international criminal gangs
from countries like Afghanistan, Morocco and Lebanon," said Ard
van der Steur, a member of the ruling Liberal Party.
The ban on 'hash', derived from the potent TCH crystals on
marijuana buds, will likely be in force by the end of 2013 and
possibly sooner if changes to the law are swiftly implemented,
he said.
The Netherlands is one of the few countries in the world
where marijuana and hash are sold openly, but moves to crackdown
on its sale have risen under the conservative government of
Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Another of those backing a ban, Christian Democrat
legislator Coskun Coruz, said he hoped the ban would reduce
consumption.
Studies show marijuana use in the Netherlands is roughly
half that of the United States, where it is illegal.
Hash smokers in Amsterdam doubted a ban would cut use of the
drug and said it would be hard to enforce.
"I know enough people to buy hash from if it is banned from
coffee shops. I'm sure I'm not going to smoke less," 19-year-old
Tommie van den Wouden said as he waited in line to order hash at
one coffee shop in Amsterdam.
Ulrich, who works at a coffee shop, said about 40 percent of
revenue came from hash sales but coffee shops would not be the
only losers.
"If I can't sell hash any more, my customers will buy it on
the street. This will also lead to declining tax income for the
state," he said.
"I am surprised about these politicians saying they want to
ban hash because of links with organised crime, because exactly
the same goes for marijuana. The only difference is that most
hash comes from abroad, while marijuana is grown locally."
As part of the crackdown, the Netherlands has introduced
compulsory membership cards for coffee shops in the south of the
country to deter drug tourists from Belgium, France and Germany.
The rules came into effect in January but will not be enforced
until May.
The government hopes to implement the measure nationwide, a
move which would effectively herald the end of the Netherlands'
position as a pot smokers' paradise.
While the sale of marijuana and hash is tolerated in the
Netherlands, cultivating commercial supplies is illegal, making
it complicated for coffee shop owners to acquire stock.
(Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra, Editing by Anthony Deutsch and
Ben Harding)