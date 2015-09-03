AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 In another sign of a Dutch economic recovery, new home construction permits doubled in the second quarter to the highest level since 2009, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

The figure rose to more than 15,000, the highest since the financial crisis, the CBS said in a statement.

The recovery in housing is taking hold across the country, the CBS said, with the biggest rise in the area around the capital, Amsterdam.

After prolonged stagnation, the Dutch economy is set to be among the best performers in the euro zone next year, with growth of up to 2.4 percent, independent forecaster CPB said in July.

The recovery could still face setbacks if a Chinese economic slowdown hits Europe, or the Greek debt crisis resurfaces. But for now, rebounding housing prices and strong consumer spending have ended seven years of zero real growth. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)