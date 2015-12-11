(Adds details, background)
AMSTERDAM Dec 11 The Netherlands' Bureau for
Economic Policy Analysis trimmed its forecasts on Friday for
Dutch economic growth in 2016, citing plans for lower gas
production, but said the country's core domestic economic
indicators continue to strengthen.
The CPB said GDP growth will be 2.1 percent in 2016, up from
2.0 percent this year but less than the 2.4 percent it had
forecast in September.
It said lower production at the Groningen gas field,
Europe's largest, accounted for 0.2 percentage points of the
reduced forecast. The Dutch government has ordered production
cut at Groningen to reduce the danger of earthquakes.
In its report, entitled "Stable economic growth in a
volatile world", the CPB sketched a picture of strengthening
domestic spending and falling unemployment, offset by a more
uncertain picture abroad.
"Growth is widely supported: household consumption is
growing, businesses keep investing more, and the growth in
exports is continuing," the agency said.
Expectations for export growth were reduced from September,
however, with the agency saying it expects global trade growth
in 2016 to be modest.
Forecasts by the CPB are used by the Dutch government in
deciding policy.
The agency said plans by the government to spend 5 billion
euros ($5.5 billion) more than initially intended in 2016 -- in
a reversal of years of austerity -- will help employment.
Unemployment is set to continue its decline, from 7.4
percent in 2014 to 6.9 percent this year and 6.7 percent in
2016, the agency said.
Government finances continue to recover from the 2008
financial crisis and the government's budget deficit will fall
to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent of GDP, due to the growing
economy, the agency said. That will happen despite lost gas
revenues and the increase in spending.
The national debt will fall to 65.4 percent of GDP, from
66.5 percent this year, CPB said.
($1 = 0.9133 euros)
