AMSTERDAM, June 3 The Dutch economy will grow by 1.8 percent this year, driven by household consumption, the Netherlands' Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) said on Friday, despite a weaker outlook for the global economy.

The growth forecast, unchanged from the CPB's previous March estimate, is supported by low inflation, rising wages and government tax breaks, said the agency, whose forecasts are used by the Dutch government in deciding policy.

In its mid-year prognosis, the CPB forecast growth in gross domestic product of 2.1 percent in 2017, up slightly from the previous estimate of 2.0 percent.us outlook in March.

The stable outlook follows two successive quarters when the agency trimmed its 2016 growth forecasts, from 2.4 percent last September to 2.1 percent in December, and then to 1.8 percent in March.

The agency said lower petrochemical prices had now largely worked their way through the Dutch economy and said the slowing global economy, though negative for the trade-dependent Netherlands, was tempered by a weak euro and the fact that its biggest trading partner is the European Union.

Inflation expectations were trimmed to 0.1 percent from 0.3 percent in March, as not only oil but other commodity input prices have been weaker than expected. In 2017, that effect will weaken, but inflation expectations have still been downgraded by 0.1 percent to 0.9 percent, the agency said.

Unemployment is set to continue its decline, from 6.9 percent in 2015 to 6.2 percent in 2017.

Together, the growing GDP and falling unemployment will continue to improve government finances, with the budget deficit expected to decline to 1.6 percent this year and 1.0 percent next year.