AMSTERDAM, March 7 The Netherlands' government economic forecasting agency CPB said on Monday it expects the Dutch economy to grow at 1.8 percent in 2016, down from 2.1 percent in its previous estimate in December.

The agency said that the country's recovery from the 2008 financial crisis continues to be "gradual, not exceptional" but the Dutch economy will grow more quickly than the European average this year. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dominic Evans)