AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 Dutch GDP grew 2.3 percent in the second quarter from the same period in 2015, Statistics Netherlands said on Friday, on a mix of rising investment, consumption and exports. It was the ninth consecutive quarter of economic growth in the Netherlands, flattered slightly by 2 extra working days in the most recent quarter. Corrected for that, growth would have been 1.8 percent, the CBS said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)