AMSTERDAM Aug 14 The Dutch economy grew just
0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2015 from the first three
months, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Friday, held back
by a decline in natural gas production.
The fall in gas income distorted a bigger picture of
economic recovery based on growing exports, investment and
consumption, the CBS said in a report. Year-on-year gross
domestic product grew by 1.6 percent.
Gas production at the Groningen field, Europe's largest, has
been curtailed over safety concerns.. Without
the impact of the lost revenue from Groningen, quarter-on-
quarter growth would have been 0.5 percent higher, the agency
said.
The Dutch economy has been gaining momentum since last year
following contractions in 2012 and 2013. The Bureau for Economic
Policy Analysis (CPB), whose forecasts inform the government's
fiscal planning, upgraded its 2016 growth forecasts earlier this
week.
"I expect the real effects of economic recovery to be felt
more widely in the near future", economic affairs minister Henk
Kamp said in a reaction.
