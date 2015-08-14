AMSTERDAM Aug 14 The Dutch economy grew just 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2015 from the first three months, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Friday, held back by a decline in natural gas production.

The fall in gas income distorted a bigger picture of economic recovery based on growing exports, investment and consumption, the CBS said in a report. Year-on-year gross domestic product grew by 1.6 percent.

Gas production at the Groningen field, Europe's largest, has been curtailed over safety concerns.. Without the impact of the lost revenue from Groningen, quarter-on- quarter growth would have been 0.5 percent higher, the agency said.

The Dutch economy has been gaining momentum since last year following contractions in 2012 and 2013. The Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB), whose forecasts inform the government's fiscal planning, upgraded its 2016 growth forecasts earlier this week.

"I expect the real effects of economic recovery to be felt more widely in the near future", economic affairs minister Henk Kamp said in a reaction. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Gareth Jones)