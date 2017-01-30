(Updates with details, quotes)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Jan 30 Dutch gross domestic product
growth will accelerate to 2.3 percent in 2017, the Netherlands'
central bank said on Monday, upgrading its forecast citing
strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a
rebounding housing market.
The DNB's 2017 outlook is the latest in a string of positive
reports about the Dutch economy, none of which have so far
translated into a boost in the polls for Prime Minister Mark
Rutte. His party is trailing that of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert
Wilders ahead of a general election on March 15.
Last June the bank forecast 1.9 percent growth for this
year.
The central bank's director of monetary affairs and
financial stability, Job Swank, told reporters the three factors
of falling joblessness, rising home prices and increasing
consumption were all reinforcing one another.
In its first forecast for 2018 it said GDP was likely to
grow 1.7 percent as many of the positive effects from the
ongoing recovery will have worked their way through the system
and the economy will return to growth full capacity.
He said that on current estimates, the government's budget
deficit of 0.2 percent of GDP this year will swing to a surplus
of the same size in 2018.
"That's a good basis for a new Cabinet to work from," he
said.
Swank declined to address external risks that could upend
the trade-oriented Dutch economy, including not only a possible
resurgence in protectionist policies led by the United States
but also the possibility that Wilders' Freedom Party could
become the largest in the Netherlands.
Wilders' nationalist platform includes withdrawing from the
European Union and discontinuing use of the euro in favor of a
return to the Netherlands' previous national currency, the
guilder.
"The honest answer is I don't know," what effect a Wilders
victory might have, Swank said. He added "one thing we've
learned is that polls are not very reliable."
The bank said higher-than-expected infrastructure spending
by the United States or lower-than-expected unemployment in the
Netherlands would bump growth and inflation higher.
Like other Dutch and German central bank officials, Swank
was sceptical about the need for the European Central Bank to
extend its current quantitative easing programmes.
"The risk of deflation has receded," he said, pointing to
forecasts for price inflation of 1.4 percent for the Netherlands
this year. "I don't know whether it's necessary to continue
until you get (undesirable) inflation."
