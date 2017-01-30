(Updates with details, quotes)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM Jan 30 Dutch gross domestic product growth will accelerate to 2.3 percent in 2017, the Netherlands' central bank said on Monday, upgrading its forecast citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.

The DNB's 2017 outlook is the latest in a string of positive reports about the Dutch economy, none of which have so far translated into a boost in the polls for Prime Minister Mark Rutte. His party is trailing that of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders ahead of a general election on March 15.

Last June the bank forecast 1.9 percent growth for this year.

The central bank's director of monetary affairs and financial stability, Job Swank, told reporters the three factors of falling joblessness, rising home prices and increasing consumption were all reinforcing one another.

In its first forecast for 2018 it said GDP was likely to grow 1.7 percent as many of the positive effects from the ongoing recovery will have worked their way through the system and the economy will return to growth full capacity.

He said that on current estimates, the government's budget deficit of 0.2 percent of GDP this year will swing to a surplus of the same size in 2018.

"That's a good basis for a new Cabinet to work from," he said.

Swank declined to address external risks that could upend the trade-oriented Dutch economy, including not only a possible resurgence in protectionist policies led by the United States but also the possibility that Wilders' Freedom Party could become the largest in the Netherlands.

Wilders' nationalist platform includes withdrawing from the European Union and discontinuing use of the euro in favor of a return to the Netherlands' previous national currency, the guilder.

"The honest answer is I don't know," what effect a Wilders victory might have, Swank said. He added "one thing we've learned is that polls are not very reliable."

The bank said higher-than-expected infrastructure spending by the United States or lower-than-expected unemployment in the Netherlands would bump growth and inflation higher.

Like other Dutch and German central bank officials, Swank was sceptical about the need for the European Central Bank to extend its current quantitative easing programmes.

"The risk of deflation has receded," he said, pointing to forecasts for price inflation of 1.4 percent for the Netherlands this year. "I don't know whether it's necessary to continue until you get (undesirable) inflation." (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Hugh Lawson)