AMSTERDAM Dec 8 The Dutch economy will grow at around 2 percent this year and next year, International Monetary Fund experts said on Thursday.

IMF Netherlands Mission Chief Thomas Dorsey said at a news conference after a visit that external risks to the trade-dependent Dutch economy were balanced by strong domestic demand that may not be fully accounted for by most models.

The Dutch government's forecasting office CPB's most recent projections include GDP growth of 1.7 percent 2016 and 2017. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)