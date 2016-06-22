AMSTERDAM, June 22 The Netherlands' National Mines Inspectorate has advised the government to cut production at the country's large Groningen gas field this autumn, local media reported on Wednesday.

The agency has advised the government to cap production at 24 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually, De Telegraaf newspaper said in its overnight edition, citing a non-public document.

The Cabinet is expected to announce its production plans for the field for the period after Oct. 1, 2016 on Friday, after several cuts in the past year have left it at the rate of 27 bcm on an annualized basis.

