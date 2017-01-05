AMSTERDAM Jan 5 A Dutch court on Thursday
upheld a decision by the government to cap production at the
Groningen gas field at 24 billion cubic metres (bcm) until Oct.
1, 2021.
The court was responding to requests for a preliminary
injunction against the June decision, opposed by groups who
would like to see production at Groningen reduced further or
stopped.
Production at the field, Europe's largest, has been cut
several times from 53.9 bcm in 2013 as criticism mounted that
the Cabinet had failed to consider the risk to citizens from
earthquakes caused by production.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)