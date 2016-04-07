KIEV, April 7 Ukrainians blamed their political
leaders on Thursday for not doing enough to tackle corruption
and improve the country's image, after Dutch voters emphatically
rejected a treaty on closer ties between the European Union and
Ukraine.
The Association Agreement, which aims to forge closer
political and trade ties, was the spark for the pro-European
Maidan protests in 2013/2014 that brought down a Kremlin-backed
president and triggered Russia's annexation of Crimea.
In the Netherlands, the non-binding referendum could spell
trouble for the increasingly unpopular government of Prime
Minister Mark Rutte. It could also fuel an anti-establishment
mood ahead of the Brexit vote in June.
In Ukraine, the disappointment reflected disillusion with
Western-backed leaders who came to power after the Maidan, as
corruption scandals and party squabbles stymied reforms.
"People there in Europe understand the level of corruption,
that the authorities are now simply incapable of doing anything
better for their own citizens," said Ilya Zhyzhyyan, a
29-year-old Kiev resident. "So the Dutch probably think - why do
they need a country that can't do any good for its own people?"
With its ties to Russia ruptured and Kiev still fighting a
Russian-backed insurgency in its eastern industrial heartland,
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the Dutch result would
not blow his country off a European course.
Poroshenko's predecessor, Viktor Yanukovich, fell after
mis-calculating the cost of bowing to Russian pressure and
backing away from signing a political and trade deal with the EU
which had been long in the making.
His swerve away from Europe towards closer ties with Moscow
brought thousands out on to Kiev's central Independence Square
and, after 100 protesters were shot dead in February 2014, he
fled the country.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the Dutch vote
reflected Europe's opinion of Ukrainian politics.
"The result doesn't affect Ukraine's European integration,
but in the long-term it shows that not all of Europe is waiting
for us with open arms," said political analyst Volodymyr
Fesenko.
"Our European prospects will not depend on the result of the
referendum but on how successful our reforms will be, our fight
with corruption and whether Ukraine will become a democratic
country."
The vote came days after disclosures in the so-called
"Panama Papers" that Poroshenko had set up an offshore company
in 2014 at the height of Ukraine's battle against the
separatists. He has denied wrongdoing.
Iryna Herashchenko, a lawmaker with Poroshenko's party and
the head of the Ukrainian parliament's committee on European
integration, blamed the fallout from the Panama leaks for
negatively influencing the Dutch vote.
She also blamed "other developments in Ukraine - the
incapacitated government, the populist parliament, the lack of a
critical mass of responsible politicians and officials in all
state institutions, corruption, irresponsibility, 'technocrats'
who screwed up and disappeared on holiday, wimps, poor
communication, and a lack of dialogue with the people."
"It is a very poor reflection of anyone linked to government
institutions in Ukraine," she wrote in a Facebook post.
Ukrainian opinion polls show that, for many, corruption has
stayed the same or even got worse and support for Poroshenko and
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk is in single digits.
The vote "means that they probably don't really want to
welcome us in Europe," said Taras Voychenko, a 50-year-old Kiev
resident. "That's all. Why? Who needs a country that is sinking
into the mud?"
