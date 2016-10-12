BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM Oct 12 The Dutch government intends to draft a law that would legalise assisted suicide for people who feel they have "completed life", but are not necessarily terminally ill, it said on Wednesday.
The Netherlands was the first country to legalise euthanasia, in 2002, but only for patients who were considered to be suffering unbearable pain with no hope of a cure.
In a letter to parliament, the health and justice ministers said the details remained to be worked out but that people who "have a well-considered opinion that their life is complete, must, under strict and careful criteria, be allowed to finish that life in a manner dignified for them." (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.