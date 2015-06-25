(Adds reaction from Facebook)
AMSTERDAM, June 25 Facebook must turn
over any information it possesses that could help a young woman
find out who published a sex video of her without her consent, a
Dutch court ruled on Thursday.
The Amsterdam District Court said in its ruling that if the
U.S. company cannot comply because it has erased the relevant
data -- as it argues -- it must allow an external expert access
to its servers to verify that.
Facebook had argued that the user who posted the video had
done so from a fake account and said it had erased all
information relating to the post from its servers, along with
the video itself, in February.
"The offending account was ultimately deleted before we
received any request for user data, so all information about it
was removed from our servers in accordance with our terms and
applicable law," Facebook said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
"We deeply empathize with the victim's experience and share
her desire to keep this kind of nonconsensual imagery off of
Facebook," it said.
The woman who sued Facebook has appeared on Dutch television
identifying herself as Chantal, 21. She described the suffering
and humiliation she has undergone since the video was posted.
The video, in which the woman is recognisable, was made by a
former boyfriend when they were both minors. He denies any
involvement in the posting of the video online.
Although it was removed from Facebook within an hour of
being posted, the video was downloaded and then further
circulated on the Internet.
"Facebook has a legal obligation to provide the information
because the unknown person acted illegally and the information
cannot be obtained elsewhere," a court-issued summary of
Thursday's decision said.
"If Facebook continues to maintain that all data that could
lead to a person are definitively deleted from its servers and
no longer traceable, that should be confirmed by an independent
researcher," the ruling said.
Facebook, which is the world's largest social media network,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by
Larry King)