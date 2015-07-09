BRIEF-Citadel Advisors reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Ardagh Group
* Citadel Advisors Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Ardagh Group SA as of March 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mw6bA6 Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, July 9 Flow Traders, a Dutch high-frequency trading firm, will list on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Friday at 32 euros ($35.28) per share, valuing the company at around 1.5 billion euros.
Slightly more than 16 million shares, representing approximately 35 percent of the business, will be listed, excluding an over-allotment option.
The total size of the offering, which was oversubscribed several times, amounts to approximately 521 million euros, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* Citadel Advisors Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Ardagh Group SA as of March 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mw6bA6 Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 Sterling will fall sharply this year to as low as $1.06 against the dollar, as the process of Britain leaving the European Union damages UK growth, currency analysts at Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.