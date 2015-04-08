AMSTERDAM, April 8 A new institution created by
a group of Dutch pension funds with government backing said on
Wednesday it has gathered 800 million euros ($870 million) for
lending to small and medium businesses in the Netherlands.
The Nederlandse Investeringinstelling (NLII) was founded
last year to help address the lack of available credit for small
and medium enterprises in the Netherlands, despite record low
funding rates for the country's banks via the European Central
Bank.
The country's major pension funds -- including names such as
ABP, PGGM and others which collectively manage 1.4 trillion
euros in assets -- agreed to fund the NLII, following arguments
by politicians that it made sense for them to increase
investment in the country where their members live.
The NLII said on Wednesday it has set up a Business Lending
Fund with 500 million euros in assets, expanding to 1 billion
euros. The fund, run by Robeco, will participate in
bank loans to healthy companies in sectors where banks cannot
accept further exposure.
And the NLII said it had launched a Subordinated Loan Fund
with 300 million euros in assets, for lending to otherwise
healthy business that are too heavily indebted to qualify for
further bank credit.
The fund will be run by Aegon Asset Management, and loans it
issues will receive a state guarantee on 50 percent of loan
principle.
In a statement, the NLII said on Wednesday it expects the
total amount invested in its funds to grow to 2 billion euros by
2018.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu)