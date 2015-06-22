AMSTERDAM, June 22 Dutch Economy Minister Henk Kamp has decided to cap production at the Groningen gas field at 30 bcm in 2015, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Monday.

In February Kamp ordered production from Groningen to be cut to an annualised rate of 33 bcm for the first half of 2015 after the country's Safety Board said gas companies, regulators and the government had all failed to take the threat of earthquakes seriously enough. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)