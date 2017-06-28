PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM, June 28 A joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it will file an appeal against a Dutch government plan to lower a production cap at the Groningen natural gas field by a further 10 percent.
The 50-50 Exxon-Shell joint venture, known as NAM, said it has been left in an impossible position by being told it may continue production -- vital to supply homes with gas -- without guarantees it is meeting safety standards. It also opposes the latest, lowered production cap.
The Dutch government has capped production at Groningen due to small earthquakes triggered by work there.
The latest cap announced in May would lower production to 21.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year from October, down from 53.9 bcm in 2013.
NAM's appeal will be heard starting July 13 at the Council of State, along with appeals by environmentalists who think the latest cap did not go far enough.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, June 29 British car production fell 9.7 percent in May as some major manufacturers reached the end of older product lines and prepared to begin building newer models, an industry body said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 29 The widows of four of nine men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation and an apology from Royal Dutch Shell for alleged complicity in a military crackdown, according to a writ filed in a court in The Hague.