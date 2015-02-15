(Adds details, background, quote)
AMSTERDAM Feb 15 Output from the Netherlands'
giant Groningen gas field is "very unlikely" to rise in the
second half of the year, the parliamentary leader of the ruling
Liberal Party said on Sunday.
The government, which faces elections in March, has come
under pressure to reduce output at the field because the
extraction is causing earthquakes that have led to billions of
euros in damages. The country is the EU's largest gas exporter.
Economy Minister Henk Kamp said last week that production
would be capped at 16.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first
half of 2015, but could be increased in the second half of the
year.
But Halbe Zijlstra, who is in the same party as Prime
Minister Mark Rutte, told the weekly current affairs programme
Buitenhof that production at the field, the largest in Europe,
is "unlikely to rise" above a current level.
"I estimate the chance that we will go back up on July 1
very small," he said. "But we need to research the consequences
of less gas extraction."
The production cap at Groningen caused gas prices to jump in
major European trading hubs last week.
The official government cap for 2015 is 39.4 bcm, but Kamp
told parliament that production could be lower if studies
indicate that level is unsafe and if the Netherlands can still
meet domestic needs and international delivery contracts.
Opposition lawmakers have dismissed a temporary cap of 16.5
bcm in the first half of 2015 as a short-term election ploy and
expected it to be ramped back up later in the year.
Extraction at Groningen has resulted in increasingly strong
earth tremors, some measuring as much as 3.6 on the Richter
scale, which have cracked buildings and led to protests.
Dutch gas exports in 2012 totalled nearly 57.3 billion cubic
metres (bcm), or around 12 percent of Europe's gas demand, data
from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum showed. About 75 percent
comes from the Groningen field.
It is operated by government-owned Gasunie and output is
jointly exploited by the government, Royal Dutch Shell
and Exxon.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)