AMSTERDAM Feb 18 The Dutch gas regulator could
advise the government to further reduce production at the
massive Groningen field before July if safety reasons require
it, the agency's head said on Wednesday.
Dutch Economy Minister Henk Kamp has said he will set a new
annual cap for production at the field by July 1, following a
series of recommendations about safety and minimum supply needs.
"If we see good reasons, we will advise the minister to
intervene (before July 1)," Harry van der Meijden, the director
of the State Supervision of Mines, told Reuters.
Van der Meijden said he could not comment on what production
levels should be until the regulator had concluded studies on
gas extraction and recent earthquakes.
