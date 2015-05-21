(Adds detail, background)
AMSTERDAM May 21 A Dutch court will rule on a
request to restrict gas production at Eemskanaal, part of the
large Groningen gas field, by June 1, Council of State
spokeswoman Sabine Heijstek-van Leussen said.
The court, which has previously rejected a request to
restrict production at Eemskanaal, decided on Thursday it would
issue a preliminary ruling on a second complaint lodged by
residents.
Production at Groningen has become increasingly
controversial due to small earthquakes, which have damaged homes
and buildings across the region.
Eemskanaal produces around 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas annually, or a little more than 5 percent of the total 39.4
billion cubic metres theoretically allotted for the entire
Groningen gas field this year.
In February, Dutch Economics Minister Henk Kamp ordered
production in Groningen to be dialled back to 16.5 bcm for the
first half of 2015 after the country's Safety Board found gas
companies, regulators and the government had all failed to take
the threat of earthquakes seriously enough.
That move sent gas prices surging in Northern Europe.
On July 1, Kamp is due to set production levels for the rest
of the year.
However, challenges to his plans at the Council of State --
a court that hears citizen complaints about government decisions
-- are set to continue.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)