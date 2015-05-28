AMSTERDAM May 28 A Dutch court hearing objections to gas production at Eemskanaal, part of the large Groningen gas field, will issue a preliminary ruling on May 29, the court said on Thursday.

The court, the Council of State, is due to decide whether to issue a preliminary ban on production at Eemskanaal, which represents around 5 percent of the Groningen field.

Residents have challenged government production quotas at Eemskanaal, saying earthquakes linked to exploitation are a safety threat to local dikes.