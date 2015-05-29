(Updates with details, analyst comment)
AMSTERDAM May 29 A Dutch court on Friday
rejected an application to have gas production halted at
Eemskanaal due to concerns that continued extraction is causing
earth tremors, saying complainants had not proved that stopping
output would improve their safety.
The provisional decision by the court, the Council of State,
is the second to be made in two months regarding complaints over
continued production from Groningen, Europe's largest gas field,
which has been blamed for an increasing incidence in recent
years of small earthquakes which have damaged homes and
buildings across the region.
The Eemskanaal region of the gas field is named after a
nearby canal, which is already being strengthened for better
earthquake resistance.
The court's ruling noted that production was already reduced
by 23 percent from 2013 levels in 2014, and that did not lead to
fewer earthquakes.
The Eemskanaal section of the field produced around 2
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2014, or a little more than
5 percent of the total 39.4 billion cubic metres theoretically
allotted for the entire Groningen gas field this year.
The actual amount Groningen produces will almost certainly
be much lower, as Economics Minister Henk Kamp is due to review
production on July 1 under strong political and legal pressure
to lower the cap.
In February Kamp ordered production from Groningen to be cut
back to an annualised rate of 33 bcm for the first half of 2015
after the country's Safety Board said gas companies, regulators
and the government had all failed to take the threat of
earthquakes seriously enough.
That move sent gas prices surging in Northern Europe.
Point Carbon analyst Oliver Sanderson said regional prices
did not move after Friday's court decision.
Even if Eemskanaal had been ordered shut, production could
be made up from other areas to keep Groningen's entire
production at between 30 and 35 bcm in 2015, he said.
A majority of Dutch parliament members have said they oppose
any production above current rates, implying annual production
of no more than 33 bcm.
Regardless of Kamp's decision, challenges to his plans at
the Council of State -- a court that hears citizen complaints
about government decisions -- are set to continue.
The court will review a provisional stoppage ordered at
nearby Loppersum, as well as its denial of the complaint at
Eemskanaal, after the case gets a full hearing, scheduled for
Sept. 10-11.
