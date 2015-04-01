THE HAGUE, April 1 Groups calling for a review
of Dutch government plans for production at Groningen, Europe's
largest natural gas field, presented their arguments to the
country's highest court for administrative matters on Wednesday.
Two opposition groups, one of local politicians and another
of concerned residents, put their case to the Council of State,
which is not expected to rule on the request for two weeks.
The Dutch Safety Board found in February that the government
had not adequately considered the danger posed by earthquakes
caused by work at Groningen.
The field is operated by state-owned Gasunie and output
jointly exploited by the government and a joint venture between
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil called NAM
(Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij).
A total of 40 groups in Groningen launched the suit, seeking
to have gas production reduced or stopped, but the court's
jurisdiction extends only to administrative decisions.
The suit that will be heard is technically a challenge to a
decision by Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp to set 2015
production from Groningen at 39.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas, down from 42.5 bcm a year earlier.
Council of State Judge Thijs Drupsteen could instruct Kamp
to review that decision, but is not expected to make any
recommendation about actual production levels.
In February, Kamp ordered production levels cut to 33 bcm.
He is due to revisit that decision in July.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Anthony Deutsch and
Jason Neely)