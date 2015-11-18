(Adds quotes from ruling, gas prices, analyst comment)
By Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE Nov 18 A Dutch court on Wednesday
ordered more cuts in gas production at Groningen, Europe's
largest gas field, saying the government had given too little
consideration to the stronger and more frequent earthquakes
extraction had caused.
Output at the field, the world's 10th largest, will now be
capped at 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year from 33 bcm,
the court said, adding that the government had failed to
sufficiently weigh public safety risks.
The spate of earthquakes has caused extensive damage in the
Netherlands' northernmost province.
Groningen, along with a few smaller Dutch fields, supplies
about 15 percent of the Europe's gas and proceeds made up more
than 5 percent of government revenues for the national budget
during recession years 2011-2013.
"Although the minister (economy minister Henk Kamp) was
entitled to attach great importance to the security of supply,
he permitted a higher level of extraction than the average that
is required," a summary of the 70-page ruling said.
Kamp had argued that 33 bcm was the minimum needed to
guarantee supply in a cold winter. The court said 27 bcm was
enough for an average winter, but added: "Should it turn out to
be a relatively cold year, the maximum gas extraction can be
raised to 33 billion cubic metres."
The order applies to production through October 2016.
The court also rejected Kamp's calculations of safety risks
from earthquakes and said he would have to incorporate a better
assessment by October 2016.
The government has twice this year reduced production from
its original target of 39.4 bcm, sending regional prices higher.
But British gas prices for delivery next summer
and next winter fell by more than 3 percent to
34.60 pence per therm and 38.40 pence/therm respectively.
Point Carbon analyst Oliver Sanderson said the announcement
was not a great surprise.
"Healthy supply from other sources such as LNG (liquefied
natural gas) from Qatar, as well as piped imports from Russia
and Norway have eroded any bullish impact of Groningen
production cuts over the past 10 months," he said.
In February, Kamp ordered production cut to an annualised
rate of 33 bcm for the first half of the year. In June Kamp
ordered a further cut to 13.5 bcm for the second half of the
year.
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by
Susan Thomas)