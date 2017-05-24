AMSTERDAM May 24 A joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it was considering appealing a Dutch government plan to cut production at the Groningen gas field by 10 percent.

The Dutch state earlier on Wednesday confirmed it intended to go ahead with a tightening of output at the massive field from Oct. 1. It said interested parties had until July 7 to announce an appeal. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)