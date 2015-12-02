Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
AMSTERDAM Dec 2 The Netherlands has begun to import more natural gas than it exports, Statistics Netherlands said on Wednesday, as a result of production cuts at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest.
The agency said in a report that the turning point came in May, and it marks the first extended period of time that the country has been a net importer of gas since exploitation began at Groningen in the early 1960s.
The Dutch government has been reducing production at Groningen, which had been expected to be depleted in the 2020s, due to increasingly severe earthquakes.
The agency said Norwegian gas is increasingly being tapped to replace the lower Dutch production. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.