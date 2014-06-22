AMSTERDAM, June 22 A cruise ship carrying 154 passengers was evacuated after it sprang a leak on a river in the eastern Netherlands early on Sunday morning, emergency services said.

All the passengers, mostly pensioners from Germany and Austria, were safely helped off the 110-metre long Britannia, which was on its way to Cologne, Germany, from Deventer.

The cause of the leak was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. The passengers were taken to shelters for the night, emergency services said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)